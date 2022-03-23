PMT names DJ Johnson as Employee of the Year

BURLEY — DJ Johnson was announced as Employee of the Year for 2022 at PMT’s Annual Awards Banquet. DJ has worked at PMT for seven years and has been in the IT field for 35 years. He has also worked worldwide. He claims to be an IT guy but not a geek.

Since joining PMT in 2014, DJ has worked as an infrastructure engineer, helping design, build, improve and integrate all the different technological equipment, networking, and programming needed to make PMT’s voice, video, and Internet services work for customers.

“DJ is well deserving of our Employee of the Year award,” said Dan Hoover, PMT President and CEO. “DJ works in our IT Department, his knowledge, his work ethic and great attitude helping his coworkers always stand out. DJ along with the rest of the IT/NOC department spend many evening hours and nights, working to ensure our PMT network is up to date with software and security.”

DJ, and his wife, Wendy, live in Rupert. They have three grown children. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family, camping, collecting and shooting guns, and enjoying good food.

Congratulations DJ! Thanks for your dedication and keep up the great work! Other highlights from the Awards Party include Lisa Sibbett receiving the President’s Award and many employees being recognized for excellent performance by their managers.

The following employees and board of director member were also recognized for milestone service anniversaries:

Ron Clawson (board director) – 30 years of service

Teresa Riedlinger – 20 years of service

Keith Burgoyne – 5 years of service

Clint Carter – 5 years of service

Jacque Hale – 5 years of service

PMT is celebrating over 100 years of serving the Magic Valley. The company was originally formed with 34 customers in 1916 when early settlers joined together and formed a cooperative to provide telephone service to the Minidoka Irrigation Project. Today, PMT has grown to over 8,000 members strong and is a full-service communication company offering high speed Internet, cable TV, local and long-distance telephone service, computer service and repair for home or business, computer networking, phone systems, and cloud services. For more information, see www.pmt.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0