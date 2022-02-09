PMT & Minidoka Memorial Donate $5,000 each towards new Minico Booster Club building

Come this Fall, the Minico High School Booster Club will finally have a dedicated building to sell and store their merchandise, thanks, in part, to generous donations from PMT and Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

PMT and Minidoka Memorial Hospital each donated $5,000 to the Booster Club to help cover the cost of the building. The Booster Club raised additional money from the community as well. The building will be built by Minico High School students in Mr. Brent Van Every’s classes. The students will start construction this Spring and have it completed before school lets out. The Booster Club will utilize the building to store and sell merchandise at different sporting events at Minico High School. The money raised by the Club helps promote, foster, and encourage athletic programs and other school sponsored activities. The Booster Club is looking forward to finally having a secure building and having some protection from the elements at outdoor games. They plan to hold a ribbon cutting at the building in the Fall.

“We love when we get to partner with Minidoka Memorial Hospital to help organizations in our community,” states Dan Hoover, PMT President & CEO. “What’s special about this project is not only is it benefiting the Booster Club, which in turn benefits the school, but it will also teach valuable, hands-on experience to the students who build it.”

Community partnerships such as PMT and Minidoka Memorial Hospital continue to be a bright spot in the community.

“We are excited to partner with PMT in support of our local school district. The students and student athletes are important to future success in our community, and we are happy to support such a creative and much needed building for the Minico Booster Club” states Tom Murphy, CEO Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

