PMT awards $8,000 in student scholarships

BURLEY — Four Magic Valley graduates will each be awarded a $2,000 PMT Foundation Scholarship.
They are Kent Merrill, Maisie Neilson, and Hana Pfeiffer of Minico High School and Jeremy Case of Twin Falls High School. All four showed outstanding academic performance, exemplary community and extra-curricular involvement, and dedication to their future education.
“The scholarship committee was very impressed with the exceptional applications we received this year. We appreciate that so many graduating seniors across the entire Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia areas participate in our scholarship application process every year. I’m confident the outstanding efforts of these seniors throughout high school will be a strong foundation for their success in college and beyond. On behalf of the PMT Foundation Board, I want to extend sincere congratulations to our 2021 scholarship winners and wish them all the best,” PMT Foundation Board President Marianne Welch said.
Kent Merrill of Minico High School is a hardworking student, athlete, and community volunteer. Throughout his high school career, he maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking a rigorous course load, student government, and high school athletics. He plans on attending Idaho State University this fall, where he plans to study mathematics and science.
Maisie Neilson is a Minico High School graduate who finished her high school career with a 3. 8 GPA and an associate’s degree from CSI. Maisie was involved in softball, cheerleading, and the National Honors Society. Maisie also received the Health Hero award for spreading awareness about the dangers of vaping and tobacco use to children and youth. In addition to her schooling, Maisie also worked part-time. She is enrolling in the College of Idaho’s pre-law program and studying political science. After her undergraduate work, she plans on attending law school.
Hana Pfeiffer finished top of her class at Minico High School with a 4.0 GPA. Hana is highly involved both in the classroom and in her community. She served in student government, was President of Minico’s National Honor Society, was involved in yearbook and 4-H, and is a Healthy Teen Living Advocate. Outside the classroom, Hana is involved in dance and volunteering her time in the community. In addition, Hana works part-time and served as a Senate Page for the 2021 Idaho Legislative Session. Hana will attend the College of Idaho, majoring in Environmental Economy with minors in Environmental Science, Criminal Justice, and Natural Resources. After earning her undergraduate degree, she has her eyes set on law school.
Jeremy Case is a determined graduate of Twin Falls High School, where he worked hard both in and out of the classroom while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He has been highly involved in 4-H, FFA, and Business Professionals of America and works part-time. He plans on attending Utah State University, majoring in Molecular Biology with minors in Chemistry and Spanish. He plans to further his education and earn a Ph.D. in Biotechnology.
The PMT Foundation, in its 15th year, was authorized by the PMT board of directors as a charitable foundation. The PMT Foundation furthers education in communities served by PMT through its scholarship program and supports projects and programs that sustain and improve those communities through community grants. The 2021 PMT Foundation board members are Marianne Welch, chairperson, Jim Evans, vice-Chairperson, Rick Harder, secretary; LaLanne Delis, Alan Johnson, Patty Temple, Jennie Schow, and Diana Warburton.