PMT awards $14,800 to Magic Valley organizations

BURLEY — The PMT Foundation awarded $14,800 to Magic Valley organization seeking to sustain and improve the community.

The grant applications are awarded once a year and will be available in the summer 2021.

“Although 2020 has been an extremely unusual year in most ways, one thing remains consistent; the Magic Valley is blessed with countless non-profit organizations that serve so many. We are pleased to announce our 2020 grant recipients and want to thank them for their efforts to positively impact the communities they serve in our beautiful Magic Valley,” said Marianne Welch, PMT Foundation chairperson.

Project Mutual Telephone (PMT) pays patronage dividends back to customers every year based on services used. When the money is unclaimed for a number of years they are transferred to the foundation, which focuses on education with a scholarship program and supports community project through the grants.

The recipients this year are Mountain View Christian Center Pantry, $5,000 to replace a commercial freezer that is no longer working. The pantry relies on the freezer to store food to distribute to people in need.