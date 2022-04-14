Pilot's name released in fatal plane crash on Gem State Processing's roof

HEYBURN — Minidoka County Coroner C.V. “Lucky” Bourn on Thursday released the name of the pilot killed Wednesday when her plane crashed onto the roof of Gem State Processing.

The pilot was Chelsea Brittany Infanger, 30, of Salmon.

Bourn said in a press release that Infanger crashed on final approach to the Burley Airport and the crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

An autopsy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday at the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

The plane crash was reported at 8:36 a.m.

Infanger was the sole occupant of the plane.

No Gem State Processing employees were injured when the plane crashed.

Cassia County Sheriff Lt. Kevin Horak said the plane was delivering mail.

The plane is a 2013 Cessna 208B fixed-wing single-engine turbo-prop plane. The plane is registered to Spirit Air Inc. in Salmon, the FAA website says.

Investigators will document the scene and examine the aircraft, NTSB spokesperson Keith Holloway said. They will document the scene and examine the aircraft. Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records. Investigators will look at the human, machine and the environment as part of the investigation.

“At this early stage of an investigation, NTSB does not state a cause but will only provide factual information when available,” Holloway said.

A preliminary report will be available in about 12 business days and it can take up to two years before a probable cause and final reports are available.

The Heyburn Police Department was dispatched to the scene along with the Cassia and Minidoka county sheriff’s offices. Minidoka County Fire Protection District, North Cassia Fire and Burley Fire Department along with emergency medical services from Rupert also responded to the scene.

“The City of Heyburn sends its condolences to the family of the pilot, the aviation company and to the Gem State Processing family during this difficult time,” Heyburn Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto said in a statement.

