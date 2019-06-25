{{featured_button_text}}
Burley plane crash

A pilot walked away with a minor hand injury Friday after failing to stop his plane on landing and crashing through a fence at the end of the Burley airport runway.

BURLEY — A small plane flipped over Friday at the Burley airport after it failed to stop while landing and ran through a fence at the end of the runway, according to a report released Tuesday.

The pilot, Vitality Maksimov, walked away from the incident with a small cut to his right hand. He was treated by emergency medical staff at the scene but refused to go to the hospital, the report from the Cassia County Sheriff's Office said.

Maksimov was flying a 1976 white single engine Cessna Buno and was attempting to land from north to south on runway 20 with a west-east crosswind, the report says. He “touched down long” on his approach and was unable to stop the aircraft before crashing into the chain link fence at the end of the runway.

The plane went up an embankment toward the railroad tracks and the front landing gear dug into the ground and broke off of the plane, the report says. The nose of the plane dug into the ground and flipped the aircraft over the railroad tracks next to Idaho Highway 30.

Maksimov, whose age and place of residence was not included in the report, was taken to a Burley hotel until someone could pick him up, the report said.

