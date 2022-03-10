Pickett runs for District 27 A House seat

BURLEY — Oakley rancher and farmer Douglas T. Pickett is running for the Idaho House of Representative District 27 A seat, which represents Minidoka and Cassia counties.

The seat is currently held by Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, who is running for lieutenant governor.

A Republican, Pickett was born and raised in the Burley area and operates a farm and ranch with his brothers.

“My great-grandfather homesteaded here and I’m part of a sixth generation family,” Pickett said.

He grows potatoes and raises beef from start to finish, including natural beef with no antibiotics, steroids or growth promoters.

Pickett developed an interest in politics from a high school government teacher who kept a tight-lid on her own political affiliation.

“I held that up as an ideal and I long for more of that in government, I guess. Less partisanship and more liberty and thoughtfulness,” Pickett said.

Pickett’s top issues are sustainable growth, limiting government involvement in people’s lives and controlling government growth and debt.

Issues also at the top of his list are protecting natural resources, including water and agriculture, and supporting the local economy by building on what is already in the valley.

Pickett grew up in in Oakley and he served a church mission in Germany, where he witnessed people flooding into West Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

He received an economics degree at Brigham Young University and married Brady Beck. They have three sons.

The couple made the decision to move back to Mini-Cassia and raise their children because of the quality of life found here.

Pickett served as a Cassia County Republican precinct committee member for many years and has been committee chairman since 2014.

Pickett ran for the senate seat in District 27 in 2012, but lost to Dean Cameron in the primary election.

“I think we have a natural involvement in politics with our business,” Pickett said. “My reason for running, I think goes back to our decision to return home. I want my kids and the next generation to look at our community as I did and I want to leave it in good shape.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0