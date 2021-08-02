PETA asks for investigation into Oakley Pioneer Days rodeo fireworks hitting cattle

OAKLEY — PETA has sent a letter calling on the Cassia County prosecutor to investigate an incident during the Oakley Pioneer Days rodeo where Roman candles inside the rodeo arena hit cattle.
In a press release, the group said it wants cruelty to animal charges filed against the people responsible and a ban on the rodeo’s longstanding use of fireworks.
“Rodeos are traumatic and dangerous enough for animals even without the use of fireworks to whip the animals into a frenzy for the enjoyment of the crowd,” PETA Senior Director of Cruelty Casework Stephanie Bell said. “PETA is calling on officials to ensure that those responsible for tormenting these animals are held accountable and on the public to avoid this abusive spectacle like the plague.”
In a letter to Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen and Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell dated Aug. 2, PETA officials said that audience members, participants and possibly a rodeo board member were captured on video blasting Roman candles into an arena full of humans and other animals during a wild cow riding event.
"I can't comment on an ongoing case," Larsen told the Times-News Monday.
The letter states “…Indeed horrific footage documents that cows frantically flailed and ran in circles as they desperately tried to evade countless flaming projectiles, many of which appeared to be aimed directly at them. Some even bounced off their heads and bodies.”
Rodeo board member Cache Taylor said in an interview with Boise TV news station KTVB that the fireworks have been a regular part of the show for years, used with the intent to make the cows wilder.
Video from KTVB.com
He also indicated that “problems” with individuals who have shot fireworks at cows have occurred for “the last couple of years.”
Taylor did not return calls from the Times-News on Monday.
The letter also referenced another video in 2011 that shows firecrackers set off at the animal’s feet as they left the stalls and airborne pyrotechnics shot above the animals.
Responsible parties should be identified and criminal charges, including cruelty to animals, should be filed and rodeo organizers should be prohibited to use fireworks at these events, PETA said.