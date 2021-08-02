PETA asks for investigation into Oakley Pioneer Days rodeo fireworks hitting cattle

OAKLEY — PETA has sent a letter calling on the Cassia County prosecutor to investigate an incident during the Oakley Pioneer Days rodeo where Roman candles inside the rodeo arena hit cattle.

In a press release, the group said it wants cruelty to animal charges filed against the people responsible and a ban on the rodeo’s longstanding use of fireworks.

“Rodeos are traumatic and dangerous enough for animals even without the use of fireworks to whip the animals into a frenzy for the enjoyment of the crowd,” PETA Senior Director of Cruelty Casework Stephanie Bell said. “PETA is calling on officials to ensure that those responsible for tormenting these animals are held accountable and on the public to avoid this abusive spectacle like the plague.”

In a letter to Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen and Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell dated Aug. 2, PETA officials said that audience members, participants and possibly a rodeo board member were captured on video blasting Roman candles into an arena full of humans and other animals during a wild cow riding event.

"I can't comment on an ongoing case," Larsen told the Times-News Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}