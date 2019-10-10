{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — An early morning fire Thursday displaced one person, Burley fire officials said. 

The Burley Fire Department, Cassia County Sheriff's Office and paramedics responded to the house fire at 1200 W. 185 South at 4:12 a.m., the fire department said in a Facebook post. The only person in the house was able to escape without any injuries. 

Two engines, a tanker and the chief responded from Burley Fire and were joined by an engine, a tanker and command personnel from the Rock Creek Fire Protection District, the post said. 

No firefighters were injured and crews were able to leave the scene at about 8:45 a.m. 

The displaced resident is being assisted by the Burley Firefighters Burnout Fund. 

