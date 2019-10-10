BURLEY — An early morning fire Thursday displaced one person, Burley fire officials said.
The Burley Fire Department, Cassia County Sheriff's Office and paramedics responded to the house fire at 1200 W. 185 South at 4:12 a.m., the fire department said in a Facebook post. The only person in the house was able to escape without any injuries.
Two engines, a tanker and the chief responded from Burley Fire and were joined by an engine, a tanker and command personnel from the Rock Creek Fire Protection District, the post said.
You have free articles remaining.
No firefighters were injured and crews were able to leave the scene at about 8:45 a.m.
The displaced resident is being assisted by the Burley Firefighters Burnout Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.