Paul woman dies in Heyburn 2-vehicle crash

HEYBURN — A Paul woman died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash near Heyburn.

The crash occurred at 8:05 p.m. at 500 West 300 South.

A juvenile driver was heading west on 300 South in a 2004 Ford F-150 and Sonia Vega, 39, was driving south on 500 West in a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500, according to an Idaho State Police statement.

The juvenile driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with Vega’s vehicle. The juvenile’s vehicle continued and hit a tree at the side of the road.

Vega was declared dead at Cassia Regional Hospital.

The juvenile driver and two juvenile passengers were taken by ground ambulances to Cassia Regional and Minidoka Memorial Hospital. All three were wearing seat belts, ISP said.

Vega was not wearing a seat belt.

ISP was assisted by the Minidoka Sheriff’s Office, Heyburn Police Department, West End Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and Life Run Ambulance.

