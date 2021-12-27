 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Paul man charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes

Bobby Clee Roberts

Bobby Clee Roberts

PAUL — A man is charged with several child sex charges after police said he abused two children, ages 6 and 8.

Bobby Chee Roberts, 52, is charged with three felony counts of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object and one count of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 along with possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

According to court files, the crimes occurred between July 2020 and May 2021.

When police asked him about the crimes against the children he said he has “been sick and is losing his memory.”

Court affidavits say that Roberts showed the children pornographic videos, performed sex acts on the girls and forced them to perform sexual acts on him.

In one instance, one of the girls said he placed a sock in her mouth to keep her from calling out for help.

Methamphetamine and guns were found at his home and computer hard drives, a cellphone, tablets, SD cards and sex toys were confiscated from his home.

People are also reading…

According to court records, Roberts is a convicted felon.

When Health & Welfare would visit his home, Roberts changed the hard drives in his computer and would store the original upstairs where it was “very messy and unorganized,” records say.

A preliminary hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man charged with Burley kidnapping, rape

Man charged with Burley kidnapping, rape

A man has been charged with kidnapping and rape after police say he took a 17-year-old girl from a Burley residence against her will, raped her and dropped her off 6 miles from town without shoes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News