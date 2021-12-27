Paul man charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes

PAUL — A man is charged with several child sex charges after police said he abused two children, ages 6 and 8.

Bobby Chee Roberts, 52, is charged with three felony counts of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object and one count of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 along with possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

According to court files, the crimes occurred between July 2020 and May 2021.

When police asked him about the crimes against the children he said he has “been sick and is losing his memory.”

Court affidavits say that Roberts showed the children pornographic videos, performed sex acts on the girls and forced them to perform sexual acts on him.

In one instance, one of the girls said he placed a sock in her mouth to keep her from calling out for help.

Methamphetamine and guns were found at his home and computer hard drives, a cellphone, tablets, SD cards and sex toys were confiscated from his home.

According to court records, Roberts is a convicted felon.

When Health & Welfare would visit his home, Roberts changed the hard drives in his computer and would store the original upstairs where it was “very messy and unorganized,” records say.

A preliminary hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

