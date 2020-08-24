Parvo hits Minidoka animal shelter in the pocketbook

Is more euthanasia the answer?

“One option that we may be forced to look at is going back to more euthanasia,” McClellan said.

Prior to the city taking on the oversight of the facility from the county, it operated as an almost exclusive kill facility and put down 330 dogs in 2008. The shelter now finds owners, adopts out or sends to rescue organizations almost all of the dogs that arrive.

Anthon said when the city took on the oversight, analysis showed that it costs more to put animals down humanely than to adopt them out, so moving back to that option is probably not the best answer.

The city also moved the facility from a run-down building in Paul to a nicer city-owned building and modifications were made to the new building to help control disease outbreaks.

Anthon said the high parvo vet bills were only brought to light recently and policy regarding when and how extensively animals should be treated with vet care will be discussed. The shelter will also look at possibly contracting out vet services to help control those costs in the future.

Along with emergency medical care, the animals also receive spay or neutering and vaccinations as needed.