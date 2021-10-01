Owner of Double L Manufacturing purchases Kodiak America

“Kodiak is in its third phase of ownership and growth through direct family participation,” CEO Brek Pilling of Kodiak America said. “We are now ready to see Kodiak reach its full, worldwide potential through Snake River Holdings’ purchase. Snake River Holdings will maximize Kodiak’s manufacturing potential and fulfill the need for a significant line of new products.”

BURLEY — Snake River Holdings, which owns Apache River LLC and Double L Manufacturing in Heyburn purchased Kodiak America, in Burley.

Kodiak America, which also has a location in Paul designs and manufactures industrial and commercial snow removable equipment, which it sells around the world.

Double L manufactures large agricultural equipment.

“The merger of these two exceptional companies creates significant benefits for Kodiak America. This includes the use of the world class Burley, Idaho based Double L manufacturing capacity. As well, we will create dynamic synergy between the two companies with shared, engineering innovation ideas,” Grant Flaharty, Snake River Holdings CEO said. “The benefits of combined global sourcing will allow us to meet the rapid growth projections of the combined companies. Our team will reduce cycle time, increase overall quality and maximize on-time delivery goals.”

Flaharty said Kodiak has about 50 employees, which will be added to the company’s 100 employees.

As the company grows this next year they expect to expand to 200 to 230 employees, Flaharty said.

“We will also start running seven days a week,” he said.

The two companies will mesh well with the seasonal nature of each type of equipment, Flaharty said.

“Kodiak is in its third phase of ownership and growth through direct family participation,” Brek Pilling, CEO of Kodiak America said. “We are now ready to see Kodiak reach its full, worldwide potential through Snake River Holdings’ purchase. Snake River Holdings will maximize Kodiak’s manufacturing potential and fulfill the need for a significant line of new products.”

Both agreed the merger of the two companies will benefit the community and the acquisition will enable continued engineering and manufacturing growth in the area.

Flaharty said the company will close Kodiak’s Paul facility in January but the Burley location south of Stokes Market will remain in use as the two companies blend operations.