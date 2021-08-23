Operation Facelift puts little leaguers back on Heyburn ball fields

HEYBURN — It was batters up again this summer for Heyburn little leaguers after an Operation Facelift project revamped the city’s ball fields that had fallen into disrepair and become unusable.

Southern Idaho Economic Development’s Operation Facelift program helped pair the project with two local companies that paid the costs and provided some volunteer labor.

City of Heyburn Park Superintendent Jose Paz said the four ball fields at the corner of 18th and I streets had deteriorated to the point they were being avoided to prevent injuries.

“They were deeply rutted and the bases were overgrown and no field was intact,” Paz said. “There were berms everywhere and we were afraid someone would roll their ankle. We felt they really needed to be reworked.”

The fields are mainly used by youth through Rupert’s Tri-Cities Recreation Program.

“Last year during COVID they weren’t used and the year before they were mostly avoided because of the poor shape of the fields,” Paz said.

The $10,000 cost of the project was sponsored by Dot Foods Inc. and McCain Foods USA Inc.