Operation Facelift puts little leaguers back on Heyburn ball fields

HEYBURN — It was batters up again this summer for Heyburn little leaguers after an Operation Facelift project revamped the city’s ball fields that had fallen into disrepair and become unusable.
Southern Idaho Economic Development’s Operation Facelift program helped pair the project with two local companies that paid the costs and provided some volunteer labor.
City of Heyburn Park Superintendent Jose Paz said the four ball fields at the corner of 18th and I streets had deteriorated to the point they were being avoided to prevent injuries.
“They were deeply rutted and the bases were overgrown and no field was intact,” Paz said. “There were berms everywhere and we were afraid someone would roll their ankle. We felt they really needed to be reworked.”
The fields are mainly used by youth through Rupert’s Tri-Cities Recreation Program.
“Last year during COVID they weren’t used and the year before they were mostly avoided because of the poor shape of the fields,” Paz said.
The $10,000 cost of the project was sponsored by Dot Foods Inc. and McCain Foods USA Inc.
“McCain takes delight ensuring our communities are thriving and our presence is felt by the people living in them,” McCain Foods human resources manager Sean VanGenderen said. “We chose the Heyburn ball diamond project because we thought it would make an impact on people’s lives and allow the community to come together with enjoyment. As the community grows stronger and the relationship strengthens so does McCain. We appreciated the opportunity to be engaged and part of something that matters knowing it will bring delight to our community in the years to come.”
A team of McCain Foods plant leaders went over to the fields to help spread new soil in the infield.
“Dot Foods is committed to the communities where we build our distribution centers,” Dot Foods general manager Corey Wilson said. “For the past 12 years, the Burley DC has been heavily involved in our local community and is consistently looking for opportunities to help improve the lives of our employees and their families that live in this area. The Heyburn Operation Facelift project ticked all the boxes for Dot Foods charitable committee.”
The city park crews began the project on April 1, and it took about two months to complete. Volunteers from Primera Iglesia Bautista Mexicana Church in Burley also lent a hand.
“Most of the costs of the project went to purchase diamond dust,” Paz said. “We had enough to do all four fields and we have a stockpile to do touchup work for the next couple of years.”
Diamond dust is used as a surface for baseball diamonds at city parks and on professional baseball fields.
The work crews also took off the grass on the two T-ball fields, which helps the movement of the ball for the younger players and they overhauled the other two fields.
The city has participated in Operation Facelift for several years, and the program helped the city restore the hockey rink, perform a crosswalk art painting project and rework the irrigation system at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce building, Paz said.
Southern Idaho Economic Development Executive Director Connie Stopher said this was the 10th year for Operation Facelift, but the organization held a spring and fall version this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will go back to one a year with the next round starting in the spring of 2022.
Stopher said previously the organization raised money for Operation Facelift, which was divided by the number of projects. In 2018 it only raised $1,000 and some money had to be taken out of the SIED’s coffers to fund the program.
“So this last year we reorganized it,” she said.
Organizations or cities submit project plans and sponsors can choose “ones near and dear to their hearts to sponsor,” she said.
This year $63,643 was raised for a variety of projects across the Magic Valley.
Some of this year’s submitted projects remain unsponsored, Stopher said, and interested businesses can still help fund them.
“If they don’t get picked up by then, the communities would need to reapply if they’d like their project to be considered,” she said.
For more information visit SIED’s website, southernidaho.org, or call the office at 208-732-6459.
SIED also modified the business facelift focus of the program and it now includes community art and place-making projects.
Stopher said place-making projects enhance community gathering areas “and create a sense of place.”
“We are really excited that in our 10th year we were able to transform it,” Stopher said. “People really stepped forward, including companies and volunteers, to make it happen.”