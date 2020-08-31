One suspect involved in Burley shooting charged with attempted murder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — A Burley man is charged with attempted murder after police said he and two other men wearing bandanas on their faces shot a man’s vehicle as it drove by on Aug. 24.

Pedro Nanez III, 28, was also charged with a felony account of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Both charges carry enhancement penalties, court records said.

Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said the sheriff’s office is still looking for two other suspects in the incident.

Police responded to a call at 11:45 a.m. to 10th and Yale in Burley for a report of shots fired and spoke with a man who said he was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, court records said.

Officers found a 2003 green Cadillac Escalade with multiple bullet holes in it along with damage to the front windshield, back window, the driver’s side and interior. They also recovered multiple spent shell casings in the street near the alley and multiple slugs of different calibers in the street west of the casings.

Several children and adults were out in their yards in close proximity to the shooting and officers canvassed the area to verify no bystanders had been shot.