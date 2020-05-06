On the May 19 ballot in Cassia County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASSIA COUNTY — Voters will find several measures on their ballots depending on where they live within Cassia County during the May 19 Primary Election.

City of Burley $165,000 streets override levyVoters in the city of Burley will decide whether or not to approve a $165,000 two-year override levy for street repairs.

The additional money will supplement the streets department budget and will be used for the continued construction, repair and maintenance of the city’s streets and pay for the costs of materials, equipment and personnel in the department. The levy requires a simple majority to pass.

Valley Vu of Malta Cemetery District $12,262.91 per year permanent override levyThe Valley Vu of Malta Cemetery District will ask voters to approve a permanent override levy for $12,282 starting with the year 2021 to pay cemetery expenses. The estimated average annual cost to taxpayers for the proposed levy is $20 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The measure requires a supermajority of 67% to pass.

Organization ACE fire taxing districtVoters will decide if they want to organize ACE Fire Protection District as a taxing district. The measure requires 50 percent plus one approval to pass. The taxing district will be in the area of Elba, Almo and Malta.

