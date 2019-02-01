Try 1 month for 99¢
Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center

The Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center is seen June 25 in Burley.

 LAURIE WELCH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BURLEY — The death of a Rupert man who was in the custody of the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center two weeks ago is still under investigation.

Thomas M. Rettew, 38, died at Cassia Regional Hospital on Jan. 17, according to a statement issued by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.

Lori Stewart, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the case is still under “active investigation.”

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation as part of the Critical Incident Task Force, which investigates inmates’ deaths that occur while they are in custody.

Mini Cassia Criminal Justice Center officials declined to make further statements pending the conclusion of the investigation.

