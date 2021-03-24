Oakley Valley Arts Council set to finish 2020 play shut down due to COVID-19

OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council is returning to the stage with “Let’s Murder Marsha” as it finishes its 2020 season that was shutdown due to COVID-19.
The final performances will be at 7:30 p.m., April 16, 19, 22, 23 and 24, and at 2 p.m. April 17 at the Historic Howells Opera House, 160 Blaine Ave.
Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208-677-2787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
The theater is limited to 50 people at this time and distancing will be maintained.
The comedy takes place in Manhattan with an interesting set of characters; a Wall Street broker, his wife, a friend/neighbor, a lady with a secret, the Gilmore’s maid, Marsha’s mother, and Bianca’s boy friend. A happy housewife named Marsha, hopelessly addicted to reading murder mysteries, overhears her loving husband discussing her upcoming birthday surprise with an interior decorator. To her ears, it sounds like they are planning to murder her.
This is a terrific show for family audiences who like comedy broad, fast and nonstop.
John Paskett (Tobias/director), Theresa Jenks (Marsha/third assistant director), Denny Davis (Virgil), Brenda Pierce (Persis/second assistant director), Jennifer Cook (Bianca), Penny Lynch (Lynette) and Mike Harris (director) are the cast and crew.