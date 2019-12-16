OAKLEY— The Oakley Valley Arts Council won a matching grant for $2,861 for new stage tormentor and duvetyn curtains to replace the worn ones.
The grant was awarded by the Idaho Heritage Trust.
Founded in 1989, the Idaho Heritage Trust began as a lasting legacy of the Centennial Celebration of 1990. They have funded more than 400 projects totaling over $3 million in grants and technical architectural, engineering and conservation advice and they have provided grants and technical assistance in every county in Idaho.
The Idaho Heritage Trust has awarded more than 66% of grants to communities of 5,000 or less.
Oakley's Opera House started with a dream by Judge B. P. Howells. Howells was mainly a self-educated man who came to the Oakley Valley with some of the first settlers in 1879. Howells and his family, along with the rest of the community, looked forward to having entertainment, but the actors did not have a proper place to perform.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1904, Judge Howells contracted two masons, George Croft and William Dummer, and two carpenters, Cyrus Cavanass and Elmer Mecham, to build his theater. The theater was finished in 1907 at the cost of $22,000. Howells owned one of the most luxurious theaters between Salt Lake and Boise.
In the late 1920's the Howells family sold the Opera House to the LDS Church.
It became known as the Cassia Stake Playhouse and later the Oakley Playhouse. Rising costs and general deterioration forced the church to consider demolishing the structure in the 1970's. Oakley residents had seen at least one of their cherished old buildings destroyed, and they didn't want that to happen to this historic public building. A group of residents formed the Oakley Valley Arts Theater, and two years later they were able to purchase the playhouse from the
LDS Church and begin its restoration. Shortly thereafter, they reorganized as Oakley Valley Arts Council and became a non-profit 501c organization that has continually promoted the arts as they strive to preserve this historic Opera House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.