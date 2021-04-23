Oakley Valley Arts Council opens auditions for 'The Scarlet Pimpernel'

OAKLEY — Auditions for "The Scarlet Pimpernel" will be held 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 29 and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 1 at Howells Opera House, 160 North Blaine Avenue, Oakley, the Oakley Valley Arts Council announced.

The musical will be directed by Gail Gillette. Those 16 years and older are invited to audition.

The principal roles are: Marguerite St. Just, Marie Grosholtz, Percy Blakeney, Chauvelin, and Armand St. Just. The sub-principal roles are: St. Cyr, Ozzy, Dewhurst, Elton, Farleigh, Hal, Ben, and the Prince of Wales. There are supporting roles as well and SATB chorus roles.

You will be expected to read from a provided script.

Performances will be July 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 30, and 31.

The musical ran on Broadway beginning in 1997 through January 2000 in several theaters, and in several revised versions with a national tour. The musical continues to have U.S. productions and has been produced in Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Canada, Mexico, Malta and Norway, among others.