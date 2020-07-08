Oakley Pioneer Days celebration set

“It was fun to watch,” Whiteley said.

The events have always included a parade down Main Street, which is Whiteley’s favorite event now — because it passes in front of his house.

“We always make sure to have parking blocked off in front of the house for visiting relatives,” he said.

It’s a staunch tradition for people who have moved away from Oakley to return for a visit during the festivities.

“They just can’t give it up. They like to come home and see their friends and visit with them,” he said.

Harlo Clark, who turns 66 on Tuesday, has also lived in Oakley his entire life.

“The celebration has been a highlight for everyone who has lived in Oakley for generations,” he said.

Clark’s grandfather, John A. Clark, told him that the Days of '47 were first celebrated in the Oakley basin and as the town grew it moved there.

He also recalls looking at his grandfather’s early pictures of the event and seeing all the horses and buggies.