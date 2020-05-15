You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Oakley neighbors evacuated Thursday while bomb squad removed explosives from shed
0 comments
breaking top story

Oakley neighbors evacuated Thursday while bomb squad removed explosives from shed

{{featured_button_text}}
Bomb squad demo

The Twin Falls Police Bomb Squad robot picks up a bottle of Gatorade on Thursday, June 15, 2017, during a training exercise at the Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

OAKLEY — The discovery of old mining explosives in a refrigerator prompted a four-hour evacuation of part of Oakley Thursday night.

Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said the department received a call at about 6 p.m. from a man who was remodeling a house at 195 Wilson Ave. The man said there were explosives in an old refrigerator in a shed on the property.

The sheriff’s office evacuated nearby residents, Warrell said.

Oakley High School was opened so the displaced residents had a place to go, Cassia County School District spokeswoman Debbie Critchfield said.

The Twin Falls Police Department’s bomb squad was called and used equipment to open the fridge and remove what turned out to be a small amount of detcord, which is used in mining operations, Warrell said.

Detcord is a hollow tube filled with an explosive substance.

The amount of explosives was less than originally suspected, Warrell said.

Generally if the explosives can be moved, they are removed and detonated at a different location, he said.

Residents were able to return to their homes at about 10 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News