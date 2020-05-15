Oakley neighbors evacuated Thursday while bomb squad removed explosives from shed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OAKLEY — The discovery of old mining explosives in a refrigerator prompted a four-hour evacuation of part of Oakley Thursday night.

Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said the department received a call at about 6 p.m. from a man who was remodeling a house at 195 Wilson Ave. The man said there were explosives in an old refrigerator in a shed on the property.

The sheriff’s office evacuated nearby residents, Warrell said.

Oakley High School was opened so the displaced residents had a place to go, Cassia County School District spokeswoman Debbie Critchfield said.

The Twin Falls Police Department’s bomb squad was called and used equipment to open the fridge and remove what turned out to be a small amount of detcord, which is used in mining operations, Warrell said.

Detcord is a hollow tube filled with an explosive substance.

The amount of explosives was less than originally suspected, Warrell said.

Generally if the explosives can be moved, they are removed and detonated at a different location, he said.

Residents were able to return to their homes at about 10 p.m.

