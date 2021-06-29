 Skip to main content
Oakley man sentenced to prison for child sexual abuse
Oakley man sentenced to prison for child sexual abuse

BURLEY — An Oakley man was sentenced Monday to five to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a child multiple times in 2013 while he was babysitting the girl and her siblings.

Randy Eldun Arterburn, 67, was originally charged in June 2019 with lewd conduct with a child under 16, battery with intent to commit a serious felony and forcible penetration by use of a foreign object.

Arterburn used an Alford plea on the charge of lewd conduct and the other two charges were dismissed by the prosecutor.

By using an Alford plea a defendant claims to be innocent or does not admit to all the elements of a charge, but admits prosecutors likely have enough evidence to find them guilty.

Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe sentenced Arterburn to a minimum of five years in the Idaho State Department of Correction and five years of indeterminate time, which includes the enhancement penalty.

He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine for committing a crime of violence, $100 for a presentence report and $250 for his public defender.

He was given credit for serving 33 days in jail.

Arterburn will also be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

 Laurie Welch
