BURLEY — An Oakley man is still missing after a nine-hour search of the area where his abandoned truck was found Sunday in a beet field near the Milner Recreation Area.
Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said they are looking for Richard “Bub” Poulton, 66. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 to 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Poulton is off medication and may appear disoriented. The sheriff’s office does not have a description of his clothing.
Warrell said Poulton's 2011 Ford F-150 pickup was found stuck in a beet field at 700 N. Milner Road. A neighbor reported it to the sheriff’s office as abandoned and pulled it out of the mud.
“It appeared to be high-centered and it was in drive and the engine was running. The door had also been left open,” Warrell said.
The sheriff’s office, Mini-Cassia Search and Rescue and Civil Air Patrol searched for Poulton on Tuesday after family members reported him missing.
There are two homes about 100 yards from where his pickup was found and in the other direction there is a home a quarter mile away, Warrell said
Search teams were called out at 10 a.m. and searched tree and fence lines, and went door to door in the area. Planes were used to search the ground by air.
“We were unable to locate him,” Warrell said. “Right now we have suspended the search in the area.”
The search was called off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Warrell said the office is checking with hospitals and motels and he’s been entered into the National Crime Information System as missing.
Anyone with information on Poulton should call the sheriff’s office at 208-878-2251.
