Oakley man makes plea in child sex abuse case
Oakley man makes plea in child sex abuse case

BURLEY — An Oakley man charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old has entered an Alford plea and will be sentenced in June.

A remote hearing for sentencing Randy Eldun Arterburn, 67, is set at 2 p.m., June 7 in Cassia County District Court, according to court records.

By using an Alford plea a defendant claims to be innocent or does not admit to all the elements of a charge, but admits prosecutors likely have enough evidence to find them guilty.

Arterburn was also charged with battery with the intent to commit a serious felony and forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Arterburn changed his plea for the charge on March 9. According to court documents, the court will treat the defendant as guilty to all elements of a felony offense after entering an Alford plea.

Under the plea agreement, the state and the defendant are free to argue at sentencing, and Arterburn can ask for probation.

On March 12 Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe ordered that Arterburn was no longer required to wear a GPS monitoring system as a condition of his release.

Arterburn was charge in June 2019 after police said he sexually abused a child multiple times in 2013 while he babysat the child and their siblings.

 Laurie Welch
