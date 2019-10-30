{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — A 24-year-old Oakley man is charged with sexual battery of a child for having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl.

Cassia County Sheriff investigators said Juan Daniel Canales-Ortiz had school sports photos of the girl and said the teen was his girlfriend.

The girl told detectives that she started a relationship with Canales-Ortiz in May but he’d been out of the area for a while and recently came back at the end of September. She had seen him three times in the past month and on Oct. 21 the girl said he sexually touched her at his home.

A preliminary hearing is set at 9 a.m. Nov. 8 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

PHOTOS: Magic Valley’s most wanted

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments