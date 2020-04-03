Oakley man burned in house fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OAKLEY — An Oakley man suffered second-degree burns on his leg Thursday after he attempted to light a fire in his fireplace and the house caught fire.

Oakley Fire Chief Jared Mitton said home owner, Dusty Richardson, was taken to Cassia Regional Hospital after the fire.

Mitton said the fire department was called at 9:34 p.m. to 430 E. Elm St., after Richardson tried to light a fire in his fireplace.

“There was kind of mishap when he was starting the fire in the fireplace,” Mitton said.

The incident remains under investigation.

"When we arrived he had it mostly put out," Mitton said.

Mitton said the single-wide mobile home had minor damage with curtains that were burned and some “smoldering in the ceiling above the fireplace.”

The home remains livable, but will require some repairs, he said.

Oakley firefighters were at the home for about an hour.

