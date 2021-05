Oakley house fire caused by chimney stovepipe

OAKLEY — The Oakley Fire Department was called to a home on Poplar Street Wednesday for an attic fire.

Oakley Fire Chief Jared Mitton said the call came into the fire department at about 5:30 p.m. for a residence on fire at 170 W. Poplar.

The home belongs to Mike Wands.

No was inside the residence and there were no injuries reported.

When firefighters arrived there were flames coming from the attic, Mitton said.

“The fire was caused by a chimney stovepipe,” he said.

The home will require repairs before it is in livable condition.

The fire department called Burley Fire Department to assist. Crews were at the scene for about three hours, Mitton said.

