 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Oakley family loses home to Sunday fire

  • 0
Fire engine, fire department, truck
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

OAKLEY — An Oakley family lost their home to fire on Sunday.

Oakley Fire Department Chief Jared Mitton said the Armando Alvarez family of five was not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The call came into the fire station at 2:30 p.m.

“There were flames showing at all the downstairs windows,” Mitton said.

The home at 1520 S. 600 W. was a total loss, he said.

Mitton said the fire remains under investigation and it has not been determined where the fire started at the home or its cause.

The department was assisted by Burley Fire Department and remained on scene for five hours.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross and by community members.

Anyone who would like to help the Alvarez family should call Heidi Cranney at 208-300-0069 or Brenda Alvarez at 208-650-6550.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News