Oakley family loses home to Sunday fire

OAKLEY — An Oakley family lost their home to fire on Sunday.

Oakley Fire Department Chief Jared Mitton said the Armando Alvarez family of five was not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The call came into the fire station at 2:30 p.m.

“There were flames showing at all the downstairs windows,” Mitton said.

The home at 1520 S. 600 W. was a total loss, he said.

Mitton said the fire remains under investigation and it has not been determined where the fire started at the home or its cause.

The department was assisted by Burley Fire Department and remained on scene for five hours.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross and by community members.

Anyone who would like to help the Alvarez family should call Heidi Cranney at 208-300-0069 or Brenda Alvarez at 208-650-6550.

