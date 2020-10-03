Number of firefighters on Badger Fire decreases

HANSEN — The Badger Fire remains 90% contained after burning 90,143 acres as of Saturday.

The number of people working the fire has dropped dramatically in the past few days.

There were 153 people working the fire Saturday with two helicopters, two dozers and 5 engines.

Firefighting crews are continuing to monitor and put out hot spots and patrol containment lines.

Crews are also repairing campsites in the burn area.

The Sawtooth National Forest Fire Area Closure remains in effect.

