November MC community education classes planned

BURLEY — The following Mini-Cassia community education classes will be held with safety protocols like appropriate social distancing and masks are required. Go online to register, or call 208- 678-1400.
Fishing in Southern Idaho, 7 – 9 p.m., Nov. 11 – Dec. 9, MC Center room B14, instructor, Kyle Zemke, free $45, for ages 16 and up.
Come take a fishing class centered on beautiful Southern Idaho. Learn how to identify different species of fish and the best tactics to use to catch them. The course is designed to educate both beginners and seasoned anglers with new methods and perspectives on targeting species of choice in Southern Idaho waters. Learn how to identify bodies of water with species habitat and feeding tendencies. Discover the best times of the year to find trophy fish per species and area, and the methods to land a whopper. Topics will include lure choice and gear, retrieval methods and more. This course will cover species such as smallmouth bass, walleye, trout and more. The course includes optional field trips (bring sack lunches to the trips and provide your own transportation.) Zemke is a native of southern Idaho, competes at the national level as a professional kayak fisherman, and owner of ZR Custom Tackle in Mini-Cassia.
The Science of French Fries & Ice Cream, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, MC Center room A14, instructor Dr. Rick Parker, fee $15, for ages 8 and up.
Do you love ice cream? Did you know you can make delicious ice cream at home using simple ingredients? Let’s make some together and learn how you can combine different ingredients to make your own flavor combinations. Along the way you will also learn some fun facts about Idaho’s local dairy industry. And the sugar you have in your home may have come from sugar beets grown and processed right here in Mini-Cassia. In this class we will also learn about the science behind making French fries and the local history of harvesting and processing our famous Idaho potatoes.
