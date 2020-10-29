November MC community education classes planned

Come take a fishing class centered on beautiful Southern Idaho. Learn how to identify different species of fish and the best tactics to use to catch them. The course is designed to educate both beginners and seasoned anglers with new methods and perspectives on targeting species of choice in Southern Idaho waters. Learn how to identify bodies of water with species habitat and feeding tendencies. Discover the best times of the year to find trophy fish per species and area, and the methods to land a whopper. Topics will include lure choice and gear, retrieval methods and more. This course will cover species such as smallmouth bass, walleye, trout and more. The course includes optional field trips (bring sack lunches to the trips and provide your own transportation.) Zemke is a native of southern Idaho, competes at the national level as a professional kayak fisherman, and owner of ZR Custom Tackle in Mini-Cassia.