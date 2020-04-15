Not without bumps: Students and teachers transition to online learning during COVID-19 school shutdown

“It’s not perfect every day,” she said.

She has also learned that being consistent with what she asks her online class to do each day produces the most success.

“I’ve found that digitally, more variety just creates confusion,” she said. “That tends to go against our teacher spirit. We tend to want variety, but you have to be OK letting go of that right now.”

Her fifth grade class pops into a Meet room online between 8:30 and 10 a.m. every day. Para educator Krista Robinson works with small groups teaching math in the same meeting room.

After the school days ends, Hernandez sometimes spends hours communicating with her students’ parents, who may be working different shifts. Sometimes their text messages come in near midnight.

“But, I am always so glad to hear from the parents. I know they are just trying to help their children,” she said.

Right now, she said, teachers are on the clock when they are needed.

And yes, sometimes during faculty meetings the frustrations find an outlet “and there are tears,” she said.

Hernandez said the online school shift has been difficult for the students, too.