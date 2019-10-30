Signs of male breast cancer

A swelling or lump that is often, but not always, painless

Dimpling or puckering of skin

Nipple turning inward

Redness or scaling of the nipple or breast skin

Nipple discharge

Cancer that has spread to lymph nodes under the arm or around the collar bone can cause a lump or swelling, even before the original tumor in the breast is large enough to be felt.

If a person notices these changes they should see a doctor as soon as possible.

Source: American Cancer Society