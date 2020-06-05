North Canyon Medical Center modifies June health fair, launches fundraising for chapel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GOODING — North Canyon Medical Center has made some modifications to its 23rd Annual Family Health Fair on June 15-19 to make it safer for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a larger one-day health fair with vendors, North Canyon Medical Center spokeswoman Shellie Amundson said, presentations and breakfast along with lab work specials, the hospital has eliminated all aspects of the event except for the lab work specials and extended it over five days to decrease the number of patients in the building at one time.

“Instead of community members staying around for a few hours to take part in all the activities, we will be getting them in and out as quickly as possible due to COVID-19,” Amundson said in an email. “When they arrive for the health fair lab we will be doing an assessment on each of them, which includes asking them specific questions about COVID exposure and then taking their temperature.”

Once inside the building, people will be asked to wear a mask and keep distance between each other while waiting for lab work. Once lab work is complete they will exit out of the building.

Participants must preregister by June 10. Same-day registration will increase the price.