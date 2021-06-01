No injuries in Burley studio apartment fire

BURLEY — The Burley Fire Department responded to fire early Tuesday at a single story building that housed several small studio apartments.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were called at 3.52 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building, 734 Elba Ave., the department said on Facebook.

The fire was difficult to access due to the design of the apartments.

The fire was extinguished and contained within an hour of firefighters arriving.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The structure had major smoke and fire damage throughout the building.

Heyburn Fire Department sent an engine and crew of four firefighters to assist Burley's two engines, eight firefighters and the department chief at the scene.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office assisted and ambulance crews were called to stand-by.

The crews left the scene around 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0