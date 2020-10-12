Next Cassia sheriff continues law enforcement tradition

A peacekeeper

Burley City Councilperson Casey Andersen has worked for years with Warrell who is the city law enforcement liaison and during contract negotiations.

“He has done an excellent job,” said Andersen. “He is always willing to listen and he usually knows the answers to questions or is willing to find contract negotiations between the city and Cassia County have been difficult at times and Warrell has helped to smooth out those differences, said Andersen.

“George helped us know what the true law enforcement cost numbers were for the city,” he said, which was a piece of information that had been previously missing.

He also helped foster a sense of trust between county and city officials.

“I completely support keeping the law enforcement contract between the county and the city intact,” Warrell said. “There is a give and take between the city and county and they both benefit, as do the citizens.”

If the city decided to establish a city police department both entities would not be able to offer all the specialized divisions that the area has now like SWAT, marine and the drug task force.