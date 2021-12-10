New to Rupert: A musical Christmas

RUPERT — A non-denominational tribute to Jesus Christ, Handel’s “Messiah” singalong directed by Craig Jessop — best known for his tenure directing the Mormon Tabernacle Choir — will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Wilson Theatre.

Jessop will direct four guest soloists, soprano Lori Wilson, alto Kiya Fife, tenor Keith Ramsey and bass Rob Newman, along with the audience through the Christmas portion and “Hallelujah” chorus of German-born composer George Frederic Handel’s oratorio called “Messiah,” which has been performed for centuries.

“This piece is performed all across the globe by groups that come together,” Wilson Theater Director Kris Faux said.

Most people are familiar with the “Hallelujah” chorus, whether they knew what it was or not, she said, and many people have probably sung it.

Faux said the soloists were chosen from different religious affiliations to embody the inclusiveness of the event.

“The best way to describe Handel’s ‘Messiah’ is it is scripture in song,” Wilson said. “If you are familiar with scripture it will all feel very familiar to you.”

Wilson has performed the piece many times.

“I can’t wait. I’m thrilled to be doing this at the theater. It is a dream come true.”

“Craig Jessop is such a powerhouse in the music community. It is such an honor for him to come to our small town. I’m sure I will learn a lot from him,” Wilson said.

Newman, who will sing bass, said he’s sung the “Messiah” about 20 times, including performances in Sun Valley and Twin Falls, so it is not new to him.

“But, it is certainly new to Rupert,” he said. “It takes incredibly talented people to pull it off and it has got to be a labor of love.”

People in the audience, he said, can hum and sing to their heart’s content.

“I think a lot of people will know parts of the music and will contribute to it greatly,” Newman said.

Jessop will bring his pianist and the theater will provide a small ensemble to accompany the singers.

Tickets without the “Messiah” book are $15, participants can bring their own book, or tickets to the performance and to purchase a book are $25. Couples can share a book.

Jessop will be signing books at the end of the evening.

In 1741, Handel received a libretto from Charles Jennens, a poet he had worked with before. Using scripture references, the piece detailed the life of Christ from birth and crucifixion to resurrection, according to The Tabernacle Choir’s website.

On Aug. 22, 1741, Handel sequestered himself at home and began composing music to the Biblical text.

It took him only 23 days to complete the 260 page oratorio “Messiah.”

The first performance was held in Dublin, Ireland, the next year and the proceeds were donated to orphans, the sick and prisoners.

Faux said the singalong will encompass only a small piece of the work, which takes three hours to perform in its entirety.

Faux has wanted to bring the singalong to the theater since she became director.

“I had watched a PBS special on it and thought ‘I want to bring that here,’” she said.

Faux didn’t know how to make it happen but she was serendipitously introduced to someone who knew Jessop and the event was set in motion.

“I really hope people of all faiths will come out to celebrate our Savior,” she said.

