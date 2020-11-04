New software causes extended wait times for DMV customers

BURLEY — Due to the Idaho Transportation Department's new software program (GEM), Cassia's DMV office, along with all DMV offices across the state, has encountered issues that are making transaction times and wait times extensive.

It is not uncommon for a twp-hour wait time and at least a 20-minute transaction time. Due to these extensive wait times, caused by these changes by the ITD, our office is open by appointment only until further notice. Please call 208-878-3540 to make an appointment to avoid these lengthy wait times due to the ITD’s new program.

We ask for customers' patience with our staff as ITD continues to enhance their new program. For more information on the new statewide title and registration system, please call 208-334-8000.

Customers can renew their registration online rather than waiting in line and mail the registration to: 203 E 15th St, Burley, ID, 83318.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0