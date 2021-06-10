New principal hired at Mountain View Elementary

BURLEY — The Cassia County School District hired Maria Garcia as Mountain View Elementary School’s new principal.
An Idaho native and longtime Mini-Cassia resident, Garcia is excited to return to work here, she said.
She leaves a position at the Jerome School District as the migrant family liaison.
She will replace Derek Johnston, who has been principal at the school for three years. He is leaving for a position at the Beaverton School District in Oregon.
Garcia has 24 years of experience in education. She began her career as a para-educator in special education and specialized kindergarten programs. She realized she wanted to pursue a teacher certificate to work more closely with students. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Idaho State University and has two master’s degrees from Northwest Nazarene University, one in curriculum and instruction and the other as an education specialist.
She has served as an administrator in summer programs, and taught kindergarten, second, third and fourth grades during her career.
Garcia said her main role as an educator is creating the right culture for student success, which means establishing a caring environment and welcoming parents and the community into the school and sharing the vision for academic success.
In addition, she said, staff need to be empowered to embrace their own leadership roles and be equipped to face their challenges.
She will focus on unity and said she will have her own learning to do.
“I want to add to what has been established, coming in with an open mind to what’s working and being a part of the change to improve where needed,” Garcia said.
Using her “hands-on” learning style, she prefers to take problems apart, analyze them and then speak about solutions.
“We are here for the success of students and that means working together to help students,” she said.
Garcia said students need support with how they communicate with fellow students and interact with adults.
“Developing social skills and understanding how to work together can be challenging for students today, who rely on technology to do their communicating,” she said.
She will work to develop all aspects of student success.
Garcia lives in Minidoka County and has three children. They enjoy camping, fishing and large family barbecues.
Her contract begins Aug. 1.