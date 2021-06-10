New principal hired at Mountain View Elementary

In addition, she said, staff need to be empowered to embrace their own leadership roles and be equipped to face their challenges.

She will focus on unity and said she will have her own learning to do.

“I want to add to what has been established, coming in with an open mind to what’s working and being a part of the change to improve where needed,” Garcia said.

Using her “hands-on” learning style, she prefers to take problems apart, analyze them and then speak about solutions.

“We are here for the success of students and that means working together to help students,” she said.

Garcia said students need support with how they communicate with fellow students and interact with adults.

“Developing social skills and understanding how to work together can be challenging for students today, who rely on technology to do their communicating,” she said.

She will work to develop all aspects of student success.

Garcia lives in Minidoka County and has three children. They enjoy camping, fishing and large family barbecues.

Her contract begins Aug. 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0