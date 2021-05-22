New principal hired at Declo Junior High School

DECLO — Trudy Weaver, vice principal and athletic director for Filer High School, has been hired as the new principal at Declo Junior High.

Departing administrator Scott Muir is leaving for a superintendent’s position in Soda Springs.

A longtime resident of Idaho and graduate of Wood River High School, Weaver earned her degrees at Montana State University and Northwest Nazarene. Notable accomplishments include; Athletic Director of the Year, Idaho Middle School PE Teacher of the Year, and Northwest Teacher of the Year.

Coming from a long line of educators, Weaver knew she was destined for the teaching profession. She taught nine years at a middle school and has spent the last eight years as the vice principal at Filer High School and 13 years as the athletic director.

Weaver said she feels like she is going back to her roots. She enjoys working with younger teens, noting this is a pivotal time in youth development. She believes a key element for supporting students centers on providing “acceptance during this critical time of change. It’s a time for students to better themselves and become more aware of how they grow into becoming a young adult.”

