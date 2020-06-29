New Minidoka County magistrate judge takes oath

Abenroth slipped off his own mask to take his oath of office from Minidoka County District Judge Jonathan Brody and then his wife, Cortney Abenroth, helped him slip on his judge’s robe for the first time in the dimly lit theater.

Like one of his childhood idols, Superman, he said, he believes in truth, justice and the American way.

He thanked friends and family along with all of his colleagues, schoolmates and teachers who helped shape his career and knowledge over the years.

Certain lawyers believing in him along his career path put him where he is today, he said.

But most of all, he said, he thanks his wife, who remains beside him personally and professionally.

In parting, Wildman told Abenroth that even though he’s sat in a courtroom day after day, the minute he sits on the bench, everything will look different.

Don’t hesitate to call any of the judges, he said, they are a valuable resource.

And, he said, don’t be intimidated by the case files piling up on the bench, (metaphorically because they are all digital now,) due to the pandemic.

