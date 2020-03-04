New, improved, still golden: North Burley McDonald's torn down for rebuild

The plans include self-order kiosks and a side-by-side drive-through.

Some people grumble over the self-order kiosks because they think it takes away jobs, said Kyle. But the kiosks will “redeploy the labor to where it’s needed, which is in the kitchen,” he said.

“It will look very similar to the Blue Lakes location,” said Kyle.

The Burley restaurant had about 45 employees when it closed and will add another 20 employees to that number when it reopens.

Existing staff were given the option of taking temporary positions at Twin Falls locations or collecting unemployment until they are recalled.

They will be called back to work about four to six weeks before the restaurant opens because staff will need to be trained on the new equipment.

The restaurant will be built on the same footprint as the old one, he said, but will include new landscaping and decor along with innovative equipment that includes new ovens that heat more than just baked goods. The new ovens, which have moisture control features, can also be used for foods like eggs and bacon.

“They’re very sophisticated,” said Kyle.