New child sex abuse charges filed against Burley man previously charged with video voyeurism

BURLEY — A Burley man who was previously charged with setting up a camera to spy on children now faces rape and other child sex charges in additional cases.

In September, Dane C. Broderick, 30 was charged with four counts of video voyeurism and burglary after police said he set up a Wi-Fi camera in a family friend's bathroom to spy on children ages 13 and 18 in December 2015.

In a second case, Broderick was also charged in September with one count of child sexual abuse with a child under the age of 16, injury to a child and battery.

Charges from two additional cases were filed in February.

In the first of the new cases, Broderick was charged with sexually battery by committing lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child age 16-17 years old, three counts of sexual battery of a minor child age 16 to 17 years old and two counts of rape with the victim age 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator three or more years older than the victim, according to court records. Officials said those charges are from incidents from February to December 2015, according to court records.

In the second, Broderick was charged with one count of child sexual abuse with a minor under age 16, which occurred in January 2015.