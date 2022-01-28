New Cassia County magistrate judge sworn in

BURLEY — Jeremy L. Pittard was sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the Cassia County Judicial Center as the county’s newest magistrate judge.

While adhering to COVID-19 safety protocol, the courtroom was filled with his friends, family, colleagues and Fifth District judges.

Lincoln County Magistrate Judge Mark Ingram talked about how much has changed over the course of his career and he noted the gradual deterioration of the faith in the justice system by the public.

Ingram said this is where Pittard’s characteristics of respect for the law, fairness along with his ability to listen and speak carefully will come into play. He also said he’s never seen Pittard react angrily.

“He conducts himself with confidence and humility,” Ingram said.

Jerome County Senior Magistrate Judge Thomas H. Borresen said: “The biggest attribute that he will bring to the bench that will serve him well is he cares.”

Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan gave Pittard the oath of office and Pittard’s wife Giselle helped him slip into the black robe for the first time.

Pittard said he had no desire six months ago to apply for appointment, but as others in the community began speaking with him about it and the more he thought about it he knew it was the direction he should go.

During a meeting, he said, someone said opportunities of a lifetime must be seized within the lifetime of the opportunity.

“I knew it was an opportunity of a lifetime,” Pittard said.

During the interviews for the position, Pittard was told being a judge is stressful and rigorous and he was asked what he does in his personal life that would help manage those challenges.

Pittard believes maintaining healthy relationships with the people around you and pursuing personal growth are vital for all people in order to deal with stress in their lives, especially during the pandemic.

In closing Pittard said he now carries the scales of justice along with the other judges in the room, but he said everyone else in the room also hold those scales, too.

He recited a poem by C. R. Gibson that his mother, who could not attend due to the pandemic, would often recite: "I have wept in the night / For my shortness of sight / That to others’ needs made me blind; / But I never have yet / Felt a twinge of regret / For being a little too kind."

“Don’t ever forget that the other side of the scales is mercy,” Pittard said.

Pittard, 44, has practiced law since 2009 and has a private practice in Burley.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in science at Brigham Young University and his juris doctorate degree from the University of Idaho in 2008.

After magistrate judges are appointed they serve an 18-month probation period and then stand for election in their county where they are seated. If a magistrate is retained during election they serve for four years.

