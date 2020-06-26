New Burley outdoor market spotlights small businesses

She also has a variety of other items like herbs and reusable paper towels made out of flannel that can be washed and re-rolled onto a spindle.

“I love this, I’m so excited to have a farmers market here,” said Barber, who moved to the area from Oregon. “Where I used to live there were farmers markets all over but when we moved to this agricultural area, there were none, and yet there are so many people here that grow and make things that could benefit the community.”

Laura Welchly, owner of Purple Girl Boutique, which sells handcrafted leather and wooden jewelry, said so many of the small businesses have “been hidden away.”

Alisha Samples, owner of Against the Grain, sells gluten, dairy and sugar-free mixes for breads, cupcakes, cookies and muffins.

“They are the best gluten-free products I have found. They taste like real food,” Samples said.

Katie Bunn, of Heyburn, and her two grandsons, Kalup Heward, 11, and Drake Koyle, 9, set up a booth to sell their chicken eggs, jams and fresh produce.

Bunn said her produce will increase as the year’s harvest begins to ripen.