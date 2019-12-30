BURLEY — A 21-year-old Nampa man pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child under a plea agreement after police said he had sex with a 14-year-old Minidoka County girl many times over an eight-month period.
A sentence hearing for Zakry L. Howell is set at 1 p.m. Jan. 7 in Minidoka County District Court, according to court records.
Howell was originally charged with felony rape. The maximum sentence in Idaho for injury to a child is 10 years in prison. There is no agreement for a sentence recommendation, court documents show.
The girl’s father lured Howell to Rupert by saying he could see the girl for one last time before he joined the Idaho Army National Guard in February, police said.
Rupert police officers met Howell with handcuffs at the Ridley Grocery Store parking lot when he arrived.
According to police, Howell admitted he’d had sex with the girl multiple times between April and November 2018.
