MVAHC asks Magic Valley residents to sew cloth face masks for home use during the COVID-19 pandemic

The center has issued a challenge for community members across the valley to make 100,000 masks.

The center is temporarily closed to the public due to the new coronavirus but there are mask instructions and a pattern on the MVAHC website, mvhumanitarian.org.

The masks should be made of high-thread-count cotton or two layers of less dense fabric, like a T-shirt jersey knit as a second outside layer. The website also has some answers to common questions.

The mask makers are told to wash and dry the mask after construction using high heat and then they can be used by their family members or left on a neighbor’s doorstep with instructions for them to wash and dry the mask again in high heat before use.

The cotton fabric needs to have the highest thread count possible, Schow said, but she doesn’t recommend people going to the store to buy fabric or supplies for the project.

“They don’t give people 100% protection, but they do offer some kind of protection,” Schow said. “If someone wants to go get some milk at the store, they may want to wear one.”