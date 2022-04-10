More jobs than workers: Businesses cope with tight labor market

Magic Valley’s workforce participation is shrinking, forcing businesses to find new ways to recruit employees and keep their companies in business.

The number of people wanting to work across the valley is following a national downward dip and the smaller pool of workers is likely caused by a myriad of reasons, experts say.

“Businesses are having a harder time finding employees at the stage we’re in,” Idaho Department of Labor economist Bonang Seoela said. “There is labor market tightness. We are seeing lots of jobs and relatively fewer people looking for them.”

Mike Pohanka, adjunct economics instructor at the College of Southern Idaho, said the pandemic definitely took a toll on Magic Valley businesses.

Many companies were forced to close their doors and some permanently lost employees.

“It hit everyone,” Pohanka said. “Some of those employees came back after the closures and some of them decided they liked staying at home.”

Opting out

Becky Anderson, 61, of Twin Falls left a 28-year-long career as a certified optician — and then decided she was not going to return to work.

She moved from Salt Lake City to Twin Falls in April 2020, but left her job of 13 years as lead optician at a private practice earlier than necessary because of the pandemic.

“I have a health issue that would have been impacted by having contact with patients and touching their eyes and glasses,” Anderson said.

Seoela said the percent of people participating in the labor force across the Magic Valley has declined since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The labor force is defined as the number of both employed and unemployed people in an area. The labor force participation rate, however, is the percentage of the adult civilian and non-institutionalized population that is working or seeking work.

In February 2020, labor force participation in the Magic Valley was 64%; in December 2021, the rate was 62.2%.

The change may seem slight but it’s enough to force a resounding cry of “Help wanted” from employers across the region.

“It’s all businesses talk about,” Business Plus Inc. director Rebecca Wildman said.

Looking for people who want to work

Business Plus is an organization developed in the Magic Valley more than 30 years ago designed to help grow the economy and provide business support.

Concerns about the shortage of employees prompted the organization to focus on the talent pipeline, which includes supporting apprenticeship programs and facilitating companies in building relationships with future employees.

In March, Business Plus Inc. held a discussion with students at Cassia High School to educate them on the jobs available at some of the largest the companies in Mini-Cassia, what the requirements are for the positions and how to put their best foot forward during interviews.

The school’s Latinos in Action group hosted the event.

“I’m excited to see if I would like one of their jobs,” student Kalli McCarty said. “It’s a good way to be introduced to these companies.”

McCain Foods HR specialist Andrea Schaeffer said the meeting allowed the company to talk directly with students about the entry level positions at the company.

The Burley plant, which makes frozen French fries and other products, employs 700 people.

In the past five months, Schaeffer said, “hiring has been hit or miss.”

“We are definitely in need of more people that are interested in working,” Brandon Williams, owner of Goode Motor and Lease End, said. Jobs at the company include diesel mechanics, accounting and sales along with computer software engineers.

“We have a lot of tech jobs that have been difficult to fill and have good pay,” Williams said. “We want people to know that you don’t have to leave Burley to get a good job.”

PCA general manager Derek Smith said the average hourly starting wage at his company, which produces 40 to 50 truckloads of corrugated containers per day, is in the high teens.

“We have a bunch of jobs and we love hiring young people,” Smith said.

Many employees have worked for the company for 25 to 39 years, he said, revealing it’s also a great place to work.

Cassia Regional Hospital employs between 360 to 400 people including doctors, nurses, plumbers, and HVAC techs, plus dietary and cleaning crew members.

The hospital is always looking to fill positions, said Bowen Smith, chief nursing officer for the hospital.

Short staffed: How companies get by

Large and small businesses are affected differently when they can’t fill jobs, Pohanka said.

In general, a tight labor market drives up wages.

“Smaller businesses definitely have more difficulty adjusting to the changes regarding increasing wages,” Seoela said.

Some of the smaller businesses that are short on help give their workers overtime or the owners work the shifts themselves to fill in the gaps.

Some of the industry sectors hardest hit by a lack of workers are education, healthcare, leisure and hospitality, which includes restaurants, he said.

“We are in a pinch,” said Ariel Perley, owner of Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe that makes whole foods breakfast and lunch dishes and a range of coffee and other drinks in Burley.

She also offers a variety of ordering options to bring customers in the door including online ordering, carryout, and dine-in and curbside service.

She bought the shop in 2014 and owning the building has been a bright spot during the rising tide of rent increases across the Magic Valley.

“I think I’m very fortunate,” she said. “I have two employees that are still here with me and I have the ability to be open and I’m not fighting with a landlord over rent.”

Prior to the pandemic she had six employees. She has been seeking a third employee for about seven weeks.

Perley covers shifts but that makes her unavailable to give her employees time off when they need it, which is one of the perks she can afford to offer to her staff.

“We’ve had to cut our hours because we can’t get enough staff,” she said.

Her hiring problem is compounded because the cafe can’t hire high school age students because it serves alcohol.

She’s had a couple of applicants and at one point hired a person, only to have them not show up on the first day of work. When she offered the job to another, they said they wanted to go to another interview before they decided.

Many of the applicants want more money than she can afford to pay.

“I can’t pay $14 an hour,” she said.

In 2020, the average hourly wage in the Magic Valley was $20.65, now it is $24, Seoela said.

And once wages go up, Pohanka said, they won’t come back down.

As an end result, companies have to compensate for the increasing costs by raising the prices of their products and services.

“That $7 breakfast you used to eat now costs $9,” he said.

The costs of everything from wages to food has gone up, Perley said.

The one thing Perley won’t compromise on is the quality of her food.

“I built my business on quality foods and syrups,” she said.

She fought a battle just to stay open during the pandemic. Now she feels like she’s climbing a mountain and just when she thinks she’s near the top, she realizes the summit is still off in the distance.

“I don’t know what’s worse, Covid or the high costs we’re dealing with now,” Perley said.

More automation, upgrading jobs

Other companies have adapted to the fewer employees interested in their jobs by deciding it was the right time to invest in more automation, Pohanka said.

That increase in automation can be seen as more and more grocery self-checkout stations and fast-food kiosks pop up across the Magic Valley, he said.

The upside to worker scarcity is that if someone wants to work, jobs are available for them. Many people who left jobs last year have accepted better paying positions, he said.

Some people who were laid off also went back to college or entered a technical program to learn new skills.

Jen Jensen, 50, of Twin Falls left her job of 12 years at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in May 2021.

“I chose to leave and not look for another job doing office work,” Jensen said. “I decided I wanted to do things to challenge myself. So I bought a motorcycle (and) a kayak, and I went to back to school.”

Jensen enrolled in the auto collision repair program at the College of Southern Idaho.

She is the only adult over the age of 19 in the class and the only female.

“Someday, I want to own my own business designing motorcycles or custom cars,” she said.

“And if it doesn’t work out I can always go back to office work.”

Other factors in play

It is likely that some people did not return to work after the COVID-19 pandemic because they decided they liked staying home, Seoela said. The decrease in the workforce participation rate can also be the result of an increasing population.

Not everyone moving into the area is interested in getting a job, he said.

Historically, he said, the data shows that a younger demographic is moving to the Magic Valley.

“But that could have changed with the pandemic,” he said, and the data is not yet available.

It’s also possible that people coming into the area are working remotely for a company based elsewhere, he said.

The most recent data available based on employers who pay unemployment insurance, shows the only age range of workers without regards to gender that increased between 2019 and 2020 was workers ages 14 to 18, which increased 7%.

Seoela said the number of workers ages 35-54 didn’t change and workers age 55 and over saw a small change — but it was close to 0%, he said.

The number of workers ages 19-34 went down 1%, with more females than males dropping out of the workforce.

“It may have been from family-related reasons or moving. People around this age tend to be fluid and easily find jobs elsewhere,” Seoela said.

Gracie Field, 19, in March left her job as a nanny and he does not plan to return to the workforce.

“I love just being a wife and staying at home,” Field said.

Since starting work at 18, she’s also held jobs at a burger joint and at a pet grooming salon.

“I noticed when I was looking for jobs that they were extremely easy to get,” she said.

Eventually, she and her artist husband, Daithen Field, may start their own business.

But for now, she said, she’s content being out of the workforce.

Pohanka said he’s spoken with a local plant manager at a company paying good wages with benefits, who said many employees are only staying a year before moving on to other companies.

“Companies seem to be trading workers more,” Pohanka said.

As for the workers who completely dropped out of the job market, he thinks many will return to the workforce sooner or later .

“I’d go stir crazy staying home all the time,” he said.

Looking at the data there, Seoela said, there are some indications that the labor tightness will get a little bit better.

“We just don’t know when,” he said.

But for Becky Anderson, who left a career as an optician, she has no plans to reenter the job market.

When her optician’s license expired in December, “it sealed the deal,” she said.

She now spends her days helping her daughter manage her household and get meals on the table for her daughter’s family.

The extra quality time spent with them, she said, is priceless.

