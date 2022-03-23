Modern Woodmen service project a success

RUPERT — Members of Modern Woodmen of America in Rupert came together Thursday to donate food to help Community Food Share.

“We’re so happy to support our community in this way,” says Jerry, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “Events like this give our members an opportunity to make a difference.”

Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.

For more information or to get involved, contact Voss at 208-678-3230, jervoss123@gmail.com, or visit modernwoodmen.org.

Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society. The organization supports members, families and communities with a unique blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities. In 2018, Modern Woodmen and its members provided $19.9 million and 470,000 volunteer hours to support fraternal activities and programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0