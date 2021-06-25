Minidoka sheriff announces July retirement

RUPERT — Minidoka County Sheriff Eric Snarr announced Friday that he’ll retire July 31.

In a press release, Snarr announced his retirement after 25 years in law enforcement and he thanked the community for the support shown to him.

“It’s been a good long career and I’ve served the citizens in this county honorably,” Snarr said during a phone interview. “I want to thank everyone for their support of this office and I believe this is our office. It belongs to every deputy and every citizen. They all have a say in it.”

He is leaving office early due to personal reasons, he said.

Snarr was appointed to the office in 2013 after former sheriff Kevin Halverson pleaded guilty to misusing a county credit card. The Idaho Attorney General's Office said it filed the charge against Halverson for buying gas for a female sheriff’s office employee that he was having an affair with.

+3 Man found guilty in 1995 teen slaying asks for new trial A Burley man convicted of killing 14-year-old Regina Krieger in 1995 has asked for a new trial.

Minidoka County Commissioner Wayne Schenk said the commissioners will appoint a sheriff after the Minidoka County Republican Central Committee provides the commissioners with a list of three candidate names.

“We will vet those applicants and then make a decision,” Schenk said.