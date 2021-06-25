Minidoka sheriff announces July retirement

RUPERT — Minidoka County Sheriff Eric Snarr announced Friday that he’ll retire July 31.
In a press release, Snarr announced his retirement after 25 years in law enforcement and he thanked the community for the support shown to him.
“It’s been a good long career and I’ve served the citizens in this county honorably,” Snarr said during a phone interview. “I want to thank everyone for their support of this office and I believe this is our office. It belongs to every deputy and every citizen. They all have a say in it.”
He is leaving office early due to personal reasons, he said.
Snarr was appointed to the office in 2013 after former sheriff Kevin Halverson pleaded guilty to misusing a county credit card. The Idaho Attorney General's Office said it filed the charge against Halverson for buying gas for a female sheriff’s office employee that he was having an affair with.
Minidoka County Commissioner Wayne Schenk said the commissioners will appoint a sheriff after the Minidoka County Republican Central Committee provides the commissioners with a list of three candidate names.
“We will vet those applicants and then make a decision,” Schenk said.
Snarr said he has not submitted his formal paperwork to the county but intends to do so on Monday, when the commissioners meet.
After his appointment, Snarr ran for election in 2014 and served a two-year term before running for election again to get on the state’s four-year cycle.
In July, he will have served as sheriff for eight years.
The newly appointed sheriff will have to run for election in 2022.
“One of the questions we will ask the candidates is if they are willing to run for election in 2022,” Schenk said.
The elected candidate will serve the remaining years of the four-year term before running for election again, Snarr said.
Snarr said if a new sheriff is not appointed by his retirement date at the end of July, Chief Deputy Dave Pinther will act as interim sheriff until that is accomplished.
Snarr began his first job as a full-time officer with the Blackfoot Police Department in 1996.
He went to work as a patrol officer for the Rupert Police Department in 1998 and started working for the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office in 2005 as a detective.